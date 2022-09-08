Patriots Reunite With Veteran Offensive Tackle Ahead Of Dolphins Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome back, Marcus Cannon.

The Patriots on Thursday signed veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Cannon, a fifth-round pick by New England in 2011, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Patriots, starting in 69 games primarily as a right tackle.

He spent the 2021 season with the Texans, for whom he started four games. The Patriots traded Cannon to Houston before the 2020 campaign but he missed the entire season due to an injury.

Update: the Patriots will be signing veteran OT Marcus Cannon to the practice squad, per source.



Cannon played with New England from 2011-2020, starting 69 games during that time. https://t.co/vzkIpsIXQ9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2022

The move will give the Patriots some extra veteran depth on the offensive line. Currently, the top tackles behind presumed starters Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn are Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron. Rookie tackle Andrew Stueber reportedly could miss the entire 2022 season with a torn hamstring.

New England will open its season on Sunday afternoon in Miami against the Dolphins.