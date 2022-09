NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox suffered another series loss to an American League East opponent.

The Red Sox were unable to overcome a number of errors in the game as the New York Yankees walked away with a 5-3 win.

Boston manager Alex Cora discussed yet another difficult loss after the game while giving praise to Brayan Bello’s start.

