Red Sox Notes: Rich Hill Got Best Of Aaron Judge During Historic Chase

NESN Logo Sign In

All in attendance at Yankee Stadium didn’t go home happy despite viewing a 5-4 victory between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on Friday, due in large part to the home run-less showing from American League MVP favorite Aaron Judge.

Judge, who still remains at 60 total home runs during his electrifying campaign, sits one homer shy of the tie and two for sole possession of the all time record.

Friday certainly didn’t help Judge’s campaign. The 30-year-old four-time All-Star went 1-for-4 while striking out two times against Red Sox southpaw starting pitcher Rich Hill.

Hill, whose career lived to face iconic former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds, came face-to-face during his latest outing against a similar offensive threat in Judge on Friday.

“He’s put himself in this MVP-esque season that he’s having and he’s having a great season,” Hill said, as seen in team-provided video. “He’s a great role model for kids to watch play the game. The way he plays the game, the right way, and as far as facing him, I was making sure that we had a good mix going. … He’s one of the best in the game, if not the best right now.”

During Judge’s standout season this year with the Yankees, he’s hitting .315/.421/.699 with 27 doubles and 128 RBIs.

“That’s the craft and the art of pitching that I enjoy the most,” Hill said. “With the season that he’s having right now and where he’s come from, especially with his ability to hit the breaking ball that he’s shown over the last couple of years has been tremendous. … I enjoy it from the standpoint of understanding the history of the game.”