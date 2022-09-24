Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo Doesn’t Hold Back, Calls Out Gerrit Cole

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is tired of the antics from Gerrit Cole, which led to the New York Yankees starting pitcher getting ejected from Friday’s game.

Cole aggressively pointed at and yelled toward home plate umpire Brian Knight after he struck out J.D. Martinez to end the top of the sixth inning to get tossed. But it was a pitch in the at-bat previous to Verdugo that had the right-handed pitcher irate.

Cole thought he had punched out Verdugo on a 1-2 offering with a 99 mph fastball at the bottom of the strike zone, but Knight didn’t see it that way, calling it a ball. On the very next pitch, Verdugo smashed a game-tying, three-run home run to right-center field.

Verdugo then didn’t hold back following Boston’s 5-4 loss at Yankee Stadium, swinging for the fences again and calling out Cole for not getting his way.

“Wasn’t even close. He can complain all he wants,” Verdugo told reporters of the pitch in question, as seen on team-provided video. “The goal of this game is to throw it over the white plate. He wants to steal every pitch and he wants his catcher to steal it and he’s just mad that the outcome happened on our side today. If you go and look at any of those pitches, whether you’re a pitcher, hitter, a scout, just a fan, clearly balls.”

Cole hasn’t enjoyed the same level of success against the Red Sox as he has when facing other opponents. The five-time All-Star entered Friday’s matchup having allowed more runs to the Red Sox this season than any other American League team, and having Verdugo get the best of him in that spot could have promoted things to boil over for Cole.

“It’s just frustration,” Verdugo said. “That’s pure anger. Give up a game-tying homer, he’s definitely pissed off. But at the end of the day, you got to throw a strike and those pitches were not strikes.”