Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Connor Wong Aims To Continue Tear In Boston

The Boston Red Sox will return to Fenway Park to resume their four-game set with the Texas Rangers after a wild come-from-behind walk-off win Thursday night.

Nick Pivetta will take center stage for Boston with a chance to secure his 10th win of the season and get back to a .500 record against the lowly Rangers. He’ll look to rebound after allowing five runs to the Tampa Bay Rays in as many innings in his previous outing.

The Rangers will deploy Dallas Keuchel, who made two starts against the Red Sox as a member of the Chicago White Sox before joining the Arizona Diamondbacks and landing on his third team of the season. Boston has scored eight runs in as many innings against the former American League Cy Young winner this year. He has not been close to his peak form as of late.

The Red Sox lineup has two points of interest outside of the norm for Friday night’s game. Connor Wong, who has been on fire for Triple-A Worcester over the last month, will make his first appearance since he was called up Thursday, catching and batting ninth. Christian Arroyo will get another opportunity to play first base, batting eighth.

You can watch Friday’s game between the Red Sox and Rangers with NESN 360. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the full Red Sox vs. Rangers lineups below.

BOSTON RED SOX (64-68)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Trevor Story, 2B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Christian Arroyo, 1B

Connor Wong, C