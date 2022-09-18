Red Sox Wrap: Hit Parade Helps Boston Claim Series Vs. Royals

One day after being shut out by the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox returned to the diamond with a hit parade and earned a 13-3 victory at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Boston claimed the three-game series win against Kansas City and improved to 71-75. The Royals fell to 58-89 on the campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Red Sox manager Alex Cora will be much happier with Boston’s approach at the plate Sunday after the group had combine for two runs in the previous two games. Boston racked up 20 hits in the contest with the top of lineup — Tommy Pham (3-for-4), Rafael Devers (4-for-6), Xander Bogaerts (2-for-4), J.D. Martinez (2-for-4) — all finishing with multiple hits. Every player who started the game for the Red Sox finished with at least one knock while seven finished with multiple.
Their 20 hits were one shy of a season high.
STARS OF THE GAME
— In a game with so many good offensive performances, Devers was the best. The Red Sox third baseman finished with two RBIs to go along with his four hits, including a two-run single in the fifth which helped Boston extend its advantage to 7-3.
— Bogaerts continued his pursuit of the batting title with another two hits in four at-bats. Bogaerts added an RBI on a first-inning double and scored a run.
— Reese McGuire contributed three hits and two RBIs of his own including a run-scoring single in the third, which helped break the game open. McGuire added a RBI double in the sixth inning, as well.
