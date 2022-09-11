Red Sox’s Alex Cora Addresses Tommy Pham’s Exit Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox, even with 22 games remaining on their regular season schedule, can’t seem to avoid injury concerns as displayed during their latest contest against the Baltimore Orioles.

While Pham was plunked by by Orioles pitcher Jordan Lyles in the second inning, the hit by pitch didn’t exactly lead to an early exit for Pham, who suffered a left shin contusion, placing the veteran outfielder on day-to-day status.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly touched on Pham’s mid-game exit, while also crediting his contributions during Saturday’s 17-4 blowout victory over the Orioles.

“The foul ball, in the first inning, he felt it so we took him out just to see,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “(Abraham) Almonte was really good today. Two good swings, played good defense out there. Overall a really good effort by everybody and it started with Tommy. That first at-bat was great.”

Prior to his exit, Pham went 0-for-1 at the plate with a nine-pitch walk and a run scored against the Orioles. Almonte, who made his second big league appearance of the season for the Red Sox on Sep. 7, substituted for Pham in left field.