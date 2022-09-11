Red Sox Notes: ‘Friendly Reminder’ Of Boston’s Offensive Capability

NESN Logo Sign In

As talented as the individual pieces are in the Boston Red Sox lineup, their offense hasn’t operated at a top-tier level this season.

But on Saturday evening against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, the Red Sox showed what they are fully capable of at the plate when they put everything together.

Boston’s bats shrugged off its recent struggles to erupt for a season-high scoring output and hit production to dismantle the Orioles, 17-4. The Red Sox amassed 21 hits to overwhelm the Orioles and slug their way to a win, something they haven’t done much of this year.

“Just a friendly reminder that we’re really good when we do our thing,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “When we are disciplined, we are that team. But we haven’t been consistent, and we are where we are because we’ve been very inconsistent in our approach. But there are days like that you’re like, ‘You know what, yeah, we’re really good.'”

Cora added: “That’s what we’re looking for. When we do the things that we did tonight, it’s a fun offense.”

The Red Sox came into the matchup having lost the first four games of their road trip and having only produced nine combined runs in those contests. But the first inning Saturday was exactly what Cora was looking for out of an approach. Tommy Pham worked a nine-pitch walk before Alex Verdugo stung a single up the middle. Xander Bogaerts then got plunked to load the bases for Rafael Devers, who demolished a pitch from Orioles starter Jordan Lyles to left-center field for the grand slam and an early 4-0 lead.

That was just the start of it as the Red Sox scored four more runs in the fourth inning and six times in the ninth. Christian Arroyo also went yard, belting a two-run home run and while Xander Bogaerts has been the king of multi-hit games recently, he didn’t record one in the win. However, eight players recorded at least two hits, including a four-hit performance from Kiké Hernández.