Specific Detail Of Ime Udoka Relationship Paints Celtics In Poor Light

NESN Logo Sign In

The one-year suspension handed out to Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, while undoubtedly a difficult situation, has caused many to think the organization could have handled the situation better.

Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season due to violations of the team’s policy. The Celtics did not go into detail about the situation due to “privacy” concerns, but both initial and follow-up reports have indicated the head coach was having an improper relationship with a female staff member. Udoka, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, made “unwanted” comments to said staff member, following up what started as a “consensual” relationship.

TMZ reported on Udoka’s connection to the staffer Saturday, sharing how she was responsible for handling his travel and travel arrangements involving his fiancée Nia Long.

Well, for those who feel like the Celtics should have handled the situation better at the start, the latest report from Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier might make those opinions stronger.

Frazier, who likely is more tuned-in to the Udoka situation because the coach’s longtime fiancée is a well-known actress, reported that even after the affair was discovered by the Celtics, the staffer continued to work with Long on her recent re-location to Boston. Long released a statement Friday confirming she was not aware of Udoka’s relationship.

According to well placed sources, even after the affair was discovered by the Celtics, the female staffer continued to work with #NiaLong on her move to Boston. Nia did not learn about the affair until the disciplinary action by the franchise was made public. — Kevin Frazier (@KevinFrazier) September 25, 2022

Frazier previously reported early Sunday morning the “affair,” as he referred to it, was discovered by the staffer’s husband. Frazier shared how the staffer’s husband overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera.