Mac Jones Breaks Out ‘Griddy’ Dance After First Career Rushing TD

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones scored his first career rushing touchdown Sunday in the New England Patriots’ Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

And the Patriots quarterback celebrated accordingly.

Jones, who famously busted out The Griddy during last season’s Pro Bowl, showed off his dance moves again Sunday after scampering into the end zone from three yards out in the second quarter.

Here’s the TD:

And here’s Jones’ hilarious celebration:

Jones’ Pro Bowl Griddy was a huge hit among teammates and players across the NFL, with his dance becoming a viral sensation. It’s safe to say Sunday’s celebration probably will go over well in the locker room, too, especially since the TD helped give the Patriots a 10-7 lead at the time.