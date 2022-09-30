Who Is Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla? Let His High School Coach Tell You

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamal Gomes has been around basketball practices for the majority of his life.

The head coach of the Bishop Hendricken High boys basketball team and former Stonehill College hoops star knows the intricate details to look for in a practice session, how it should be set up and how a coach should communicate with his players during it. But the practice Gomes attended Tuesday was much different than what he is used to.

Overlooking the court at the Auerbach Center, Gomes watched with pride as Joe Mazzulla, his former star player, conducted his first practice as the Boston Celtics interim head coach.

According to Gomes, the 34-year-old Mazzulla didn’t look overwhelmed by the moment despite his vast inexperience as he looks to lead a Celtics team with NBA title aspirations in the aftermath of the Ime Udoka scandal. Instead, Mazzulla took control of the biggest opportunity of his young NBA coaching career.

“When I watched that practice, I walked out of there amazed at the organization, the details, the focus, how he was able to gather the attention of some of the best players on the planet,” Gomes told NESN.com. “I was not surprised by it. I was very proud of it because that’s how he’s been brought up and that’s how he’s been taught. … I watched an entire practice and to me, it looked like it was 10-year veteran NBA coach running the practice. It was incredible.”

Gomes’ relationship with Mazzulla spans 20 years when the Celtics coach walked through the doors of Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, R.I. Mazzulla made Gomes’ varsity team as a freshman and showcased his stellar talent on the court. Gomes didn’t start Mazzulla in the first game of his freshman season, but quickly changed his mind after that contest and Mazzulla started every game for the rest of his career with the Hawks.

Gomes witnessed Mazzulla emerge into a “natural leader” on the court while in high school and become a player who “always had the attention” of teammates and coaches.