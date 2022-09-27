Al Horford In Unique Spot With Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla

NESN Logo Sign In

CANTON, Mass. — Al Horford is the clear elder statesman of the Boston Celtics. Besides for Danilo Gallinari, who is sidelined due to an ACL injury, Horford, at age 36, is the only player on the Celtics roster in his 30s.

And with the Celtics appointing 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla as interim head coach in wake of the scandal involving Ime Udoka, Horford is older than the person calling the shots from Boston’s sideline this season.

But the veteran big man pointed out Monday at Celtics media day why that isn’t such a bad thing from his perspective.

“There’s really nothing there,” Horford said. “To me, it’s actually pretty cool because I’ve been in the league that long and I’m still in the league and I feel like going strong. It’s pretty cool.”

Horford being older doesn’t appear to influence his opinion of Mazzulla, who has been on the Celtics coaching staff the last three seasons and had an obvious non-traditional rise to his first NBA head coaching job.

“As far as Joe goes, excited for him, excited for this opportunity,” Horford said. “He’s somebody that we all respect, and I think we’re going to be rallying behind him.”

Horford’s longevity in the NBA is quite impressive. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft is entering his 16th season in the league. It seemed like Horford was at the end of his career after his first stint in Boston concluded with the 6-foot-9, 240-pounder having back-to-back subpar seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.