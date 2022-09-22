Yankees’ Aaron Judge Has Hilarious Quote After Homerless Night

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is chasing history, and he understands that all eyes are on him.

Judge currently has 60 home runs on the season, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League home run record. Given the fact that his next dinger will make history, Judge’s at-bats have become must-see television for baseball fans. Unfortunately for those fans, that at-bat would not come Wednesday.

Judge finished 2-for-4 from the plate with a pair of doubles and a walk in New York’s 14-2 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Following the game, he made sure to apologize for the — admittedly stellar — night from the dish.

“Fans packed it out to see us win a ballgame and see some homers,” Judge said, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. “I’ve gotta cut out this doubles stuff, I guess.”

In Judge’s defense, the Pirates did pitch around him in the eighth inning, walking him on four pitches.

Nevertheless, the day will almost certainly come that he ties Maris’ record. And soon after that, he’ll likely break it. He’s also in line for a shot at the AL triple crown. Bad news for Red Sox fans, as his next four games will come against Boston at Yankee Stadium.