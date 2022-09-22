How New Bucs Receiver Fulfilled Wish Of Playing With Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Earning a roster spot with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as a teammate is as near a guarantee for a Super Bowl appearance, according to the 45-year-old’s track record in his 23rd season in the NFL.

Playing with Brady, who aiming for his eighth ring this season, was an offseason priority for one recently added Buccaneers receiver.

Cole Beasley, an 11-year veteran who previously played for the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, explained how he approached fulfilling his longtime wish of playing with Brady.

“I’m going to be honest, I was hitting him up a lot,” Beasley told the Tampa Bay Times. “I slid into his (direct messages) for sure. I’m sure a lot of guys do that. It’s been a while. He didn’t say anything recently.”

Beasley added: “I’ve been wanting to play with Brady for a long time, so it’s exciting for me. I’m excited for the opportunity and just ready to get back at it. You know, it’s a humbling experience kind of waiting this long. It’s the first time I’ve never been through a (training) camp. I’ve got a lot of catching up to do.”

On Tuesday, Beasley was signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad, as reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. A follow-up to Mike Evans’ one-game suspension for his unsportsmanlike conduct against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

Last season, in 16 games played for the Bills, Beasley saw a significant decline in production. The 33-year-old totaled 693 yards off 82 receptions with one touchdown. Beasley was released by the Bills in March.