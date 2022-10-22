Al Horford, Joe Mazzulla Credit Celtics Depth After Win Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor at FTX Arena against the Miami Heat for the first time since advancing to the NBA Finals, leaving in victorious fashion yet again on Friday.

Celtics big man Al Horford, who finished the night scoring nine points with five rebounds, credited the team’s depth and their contribution(s) in a 111-104 win.

“We need all our guys to step up and our guys did that tonight,” Horford said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I thought Malcolm (Brogdon) was more aggressive, attacking more which is always good to see. And Grant (Williams) hit some timely threes there at the end of the third. So, that’s what it’s all about.”

Williams (10), Brogdon (seven) and Sam Hauser (six) combined to score 23 points while responsible for connecting on 5-of-14 total 3-point field goals for the Celtics.

“It’s a big win, man,” Horford said. “In this one here, we knew that we were gonna come out here ready to go and we just took on the challenge. It feels good to get this win on the road.”

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, like Horford, highlighted Boston’s depth as well.

“We have eight guys that can play, that can start games, that can finish games,” Mazzulla said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “And we have the ability to give different looks. And it makes us very, very good. … Credit to our guys, they wanna win. They understand that and they’re willing to do whatever it takes and we’re grateful for that.”