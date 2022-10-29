Celtics Reportedly Exercise Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 Option

After dropping their second consecutive game and exploiting their continuous defensive void(s), the Boston Celtics reportedly exercised their team option on guard Payton Pritchard for the 2023-24 season.

“According to a league source, the Celtics have picked up Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 team option,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported on Saturday.

Pritchard, amid his third campaign with the Celtics since being drafted 26th overall in 2020, hasn’t seen much time this season on the floor. Only appearing in two games, averaging 4.5 minutes per contest, the 24-year-old has only managed to collect six total field goal attempts in his nine total minutes played — notching a three-points per-game average.

Five games into the season, Pritchard has totaled nine minutes and hasn’t seen the floor since Boston’s 260-120 victory over the Orlando Magic on Oct. 22 — due in large part to the fact that the Celtics, who are currently battling a massive defensive slump, have three taller and more experienced guard options on their roster.

With Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens upgrading the organization’s depth through the addition of veteran Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason, along with starter Marcus Smart and Derrick White all playing significant roles on a night-to-night basis, Pritchard is left as the odd man out.

Debuting just two years ago, Pritchard assembled his strongest NBA run as a rookie. In 66 games played for the Celtics in 2020, Pritchard averaged 7.7 points with 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44% from the field and 41.1% from 3-point territory.