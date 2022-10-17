Cowboys’ Noah Brown Makes Unreal Catch Of Season That Didn’t Count

If the NFL rewarded players for style points, Noah Brown’s almost touchdown would have counted.

The Dallas Cowboys were down 20-0 as they looked to cut their deficit to end the half. Cooper Rush struggled in the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the quarterback had a chance to turn his night around. Rush threw a high sideline pass to Brown, but the fifth-year wide receiver reached out for the ball with one arm and nearly tapped the ball back to grab it with two hands. However, Brown’s foot was down just before he had complete control of the ball, and after view, it was deemed not a touchdown.

You can view the incredible effort below:

It didn't count, but Noah Brown almost turned this into a touchdown. #DallasCowboys#DALvsPHI on NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/5EH7vkYZrz — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 17, 2022

Brown has a history of incredibly athletic catches. When he was a Buckeye in 2016, he caught a ball on the back of a defender to complete a touchdown pass from J.T. Barrett against Oklahoma.

The pass was Brown’s only target of the first half. The Cowboys settled for a field goal after failing to get into the end zone and trailed 20-3 at the half.