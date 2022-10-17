Road Trip! Bills Player Makes Drastic Sacrifice To Play Vs. Chiefs

The ending to the 2022 AFC Divisional playoff matchup between the Bills and Chiefs left a bad taste in the mouths of those in Buffalo, including Bills star safety Jordan Poyer, who wasn’t going to let anything stop him from getting some revenge.

Poyer, nursing a rib injury that knocked him out of Buffalo’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, ordered himself a car service to drive him 15 hours from Buffalo to Kansas City this weekend to ensure he could play against the Chiefs, per Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo. Doctors were uncomfortable with the air pressure that comes with flying as Poyer’s rib injury heals, according to Chris Mortenson of ESPN.

As you can imagine, teammates appreciated Poyer’s sacrifice.

“My dawg drove from Buffalo to Kansas City. Dedication and a hell of a leader!” Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson wrote on Twitter after the game.

Poyer finished with four tackles in the contest, with the Bills pulling away, 24-20, from the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the win, Poyer can feel vindicated in going the extra mile to be there for his team.