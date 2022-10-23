Derrick White ‘Feeling Comfortable’ After Best Celtics Performance

Veteran guard Derrick White delivered his most impressive performance displayed in a Boston Celtics uniform during Saturday’s 126-120 win over the Orland Magic.

White finished as the runner-up to leading the Celtics offense, scoring 27 points with four rebounds and four assists.

To begin, White addressed his impressive dunk in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve been telling everybody in the locker room that I was gonna dunk more this year,” White said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “That was a good opportunity to go and do it, so. I started my career dunking here and there and the last couple of years I kinda went away from it. … My boys back home were talking about how I don’t dunk anymore. … I think people here are kinda surprised that I dunked too, so I trynna show them I can do it again.”

The 28-year-old did manage to lead the Celtics in 3-point shooting, knocking down 5-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc — two shy of his career-high. White also went a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point territory in the first half.