Four Big Takeaways From Bruins’ Exciting Win Vs. Panthers

The Bruins starting the season 3-0-0 is surprising given the fact they are without three important players in Brad Marchand, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy.

Boston, with a new head coach, rookies and some newcomers, has the best offense in the NHL. Yes, it’s only three games and yes, there still are 79 games to go, but the B’s have given plenty of reasons for people to think they are a legitimate threat to the Atlantic Division and the league. They beat the Florida Panthers — one of the top two teams to win the division at the start of the year — 5-3 at TD Garden on Monday. And even though the Bruins nearly let them come back, their “pack of wolves” mentality helped Boston hand the Panthers their first loss of the season.

Now we know the Bruins haven’t played fully healthy teams or legitimate threats (sorry, Arizona Coyotes), but these are the games they should take advantage of and win, especially while they’re shorthanded.

There’s still a lot to like from Monday’s win. Here’s a few takeaways:

The offense is rolling

The Bruins have 16 goals through their first three games, six more than the 10 they through the same stretch in 2021-22. Boston, as mentioned by Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan, has had 12 different goal scorers, including four from the Bruins’ bottom six. Secondary scoring has been an issue for the last few seasons and relied heavily on Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Marchand for the offense. The “one-line team” narrative — at least through these first three games — seems to be long gone with the emergence of A.J. Greer, Pastrnak playing on the second line with David Krejci, and the defense even stepping in with some offense.

“It’s massive. It’s one of those things where you need all hands on deck. To have all these guys, some newer faces, some guys get off to good starts — I think we have, what, 12 goal-scorers now or something like that? It’s nothing but good things,” DeBrusk told reporters after Monday’s win.” … To have that many guys going is only going to help our team.”

Jim Montgomery isn’t afraid to blend lines

If you watched Monday’s game, you probably saw a mix of different line combinations on the ice. Fans were used to ex-head coach Bruce Cassidy switching things up when he wasn’t satisfied, and it’s clear Montgomery feels the same if he wants to see more from the Bruins. At one point, Nick Foligno, Krejci and Greer were skating together. We know Krejci elevates whoever he has next to him, and with Craig Smith beginning the season in disappointing fashion and seemingly getting benched for some shifts Monday after just 7:03 of ice time, Montgomery only did what he saw fit.