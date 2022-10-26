Frustrated Wideout Returning To Jets For Matchup With Patriots

The New York Jets seem to have avoided disaster, with wide receiver Elijah Moore reportedly returning to the team following a trade request.

Moore has been publicly disgruntled in recent weeks over his lack of playing time and target shares. The second-year wide receiver saw a significant decrease in snap counts in Weeks 5 and 6 before ultimately requesting a trade in hopes of getting a fresh start somewhere else. The Jets did not oblige, instead giving Moore an off day and making him a healthy scratch in their win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Despite all of that, things seem to be on the up and up, with Moore preparing him for a return against the New England Patriots.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that Moore is practicing with the Jets and on track to play Sunday at MetLife Stadium. When asked if Moore still wanted to be traded, Saleh said, “I don’t know. I didn’t ask him,” with a smile, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

Moore, a 2021 second-round pick, was solid as a rookie, posting a 43-catch, 538-yard, five-touchdown season. This season, he has been a nonfactor, posting only 16 receptions and no touchdowns.

Moore hasn’t been the only Jets wideout to become frustrated over a lack of playing time or usage, however, as Denzel Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, requested a trade from the Jets that would ultimately fall to the wayside. Moore’s absence in Week 7 helped prompt a return to the lineup for Mims, who finished with one reception for four yards on two targets.

Despite the unease at wide receiver, and injuries to their best offensive lineman and star rookie running back, the Jets have gotten off to a roaring start at 5-2. They’ll hope to keep the train rolling against a 3-4 Patriots team that has been dealing with some controversy of their own. Kickoff for the Week 8 matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.