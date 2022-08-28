Jets’ Denzel Mims Goes Off In Preseason Finale Following Trade Request

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s likely too late, but the New York Jets finally saw wide receiver Denzel Mims live up to his potential.

Mims, a third-year wideout from Baylor, requested his release or a trade from the Jets on Thursday, citing a lack of opportunity and inability to see himself succeeding with the franchise. The terms of the request seemed to be as courteous as possible, with Mims’ agent Ron Slavin saying Jets general manager Joe Douglas, “has always done right by Denzel, and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor.”

Perhaps the Jets won’t have to find another team to help Mims become a contributor, seeing first hand what the former second round pick can do when given a true opportunity.

Mims, in what could be his final game with New York, pulled in seven receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown — mostly playing with the Jets’ third and fourth string quarterbacks.

Mims was essentially a non-factor for the Jets in his first two seasons, catching 31 passes on 67 targets for 490 yards and zero touchdowns through 20 total games.

While a solid showing like that could earn an extended role for most players, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday that Mims is simply the odd man out in a competitive wide receiver room, but still, the Jets would not release him.