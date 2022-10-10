Steelers Players Don’t Seem To Appreciate Ryan Clark’s Criticisms

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Clark tried to put his former team to task Monday morning, but some Steelers players weren’t having it.

Pittsburgh took an ugly 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, and the biggest highlight from the Steelers was rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett getting into it with Shaq Lawson over a low hit.

That moment stood out for Clark as he believed that was the only time Pittsburgh showed any fight against the Bills.

“The only player on this team that I’d take in 2008 to go down an alley with me is the young kid that’s playing quarterback,” Clark said on ESPN “Get Up” on Monday, per video. “He’s the only one that wanted some yesterday.”

Diontae Johnson was asked about the retired 13-year veteran’s and didn’t pay much mind to it.

“I’m not worried about (Ryan Clark), man,” Johnson told reporters, per video from 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree. “He played here, he know how the Steelers play. If he wants to come play, he can come help us win, if he?s got so much to say. I’m just gonna keep playing football and worry about me and my teammates.”

