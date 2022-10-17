You’ll Do Double-Take At Isaiah Wynn’s PFF Pass-Blocking Grade

Think Isaiah Wynn had a rough game against the Browns on Sunday? Well, the graders at Pro Football Focus agree with you.

Like, they really agree with you.

The Patriots right tackle struggled mightily against the Browns in Cleveland, committing his NFL-leading eighth penalty and allowing a strip-sack before getting benched in the second quarter. It marked the second time this season Wynn has been replaced at right tackle by veteran Marcus Cannon. Wynn worked back into the game with New England running jumbo-tight end sets, but he ultimately finished with fewer offensive snaps than Cannon.

PFF on Monday morning shared its complete grades from the Patriots’ 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. There are some interesting takeaways, including rookie cornerbacks Jack and Marcus Jones both having strong games. But the real story can be found within the pass-protection section.

Here are the pass-blocking grades for every Patriots offensive lineman:

Mike Onwenu: 88.9

David Andrews: 75.1

Cole Strange: 74.2

Marcus Cannon: 64.5

Trent Brown: 63.5

Isaiah Wynn: 5.0

That’s not a typo. Wynn didn’t earn a 50.0; he earned a 5.0. That’s an astonishingly low grade.