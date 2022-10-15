J.T. Realmuto Hits Inside-The-Park-Home Run For Phillies In NLDS

Was Ronald Acuña Jr. snoozing?

J.T. Realmuto certainly got Phillies fans on their feet in the third inning of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

In the bottom of the third inning with Philadelphia up 3-1, Realmuto launched the pitch to center field that Michael Harris couldn’t catch. The ball ricocheted to right field with Harris chasing it down while Realmuto turned on the jets and made his way around the bases.

It was an exciting play, check it out:

So, uh, where was Ronald Acuña Jr. on that play?

This angle shows him walking slowly toward center field before coming to the realization that Realmuto has wheels and Acuña started dashing toward the ball. Of course, even if he was giving full effort the entire play, there’s no guarantee Acuña would have got there Harris, but the effort level needs to be better than that — especially with the Braves facing elimination.

But Realmuto probably isn’t complaining, who became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in the postseason, according to MLB’s Sarah Lang.

The Phillies can move on to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win on their home field.

