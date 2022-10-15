Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Reportedly Traveling With Team

All week the biggest question the Patriots have faced is whether Mac Jones will play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

New England head coach Bill Belichick’s new catchphrase of “we’ll see” essentially was his answer pertaining to any questions surrounding the quarterback. But we have a little bit more clarity about where things stand.

Jones is traveling with the Patriots to Cleveland, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who also noted this is an indication that, at the very least, they’re keeping alive the chance he plays Sunday.”

This report comes after the Patriots downgraded Nelson Agholor and Jonathan Jones to out. Jones wasn’t on that injury report, meaning he remains questionable.

Jones has been dealing with a high ankle sprain during their Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was seen limping the last few weeks but was moving better during this week of practice.

If Jones is unable to go, Bailey Zappe will be the starting quarterback when the Patriots and Browns kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium.