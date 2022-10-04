Jack Jones Shares Instagram After Pick-Six Against Aaron Rodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Jones’ first NFL interception wasn’t a run-of-the-mill pick.

Jones, the 121st overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, intercepted Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s Patriots-Packers game and took it to the house for a touchdown. The game-changing play in Green Bay’s eventual overtime win marked only the second time the two-time reigning league MVP has surrendered a pick-six at Lambeau Field in his Packers tenure of 17-plus years.

New England’s rookie cornerback celebrated the highlight-reel play with an Instagram post Monday, sharing multiple photos of his celebration after racing to paydirt.

Jones caught as much attention for his postgame comments about the play as he did for the impressive interception itself. NBC Sports’ Peter King was among those who criticized the 24-year-old calling Rodgers “disrespectful” for targeting him on an out route.

The Arizona State product now is tasked with backing up the confidence he’s showcased to the football world. Jones’ next challenge won’t be an easy one, as the visiting Detroit Lions rank top five in the league in both passing touchdowns and passing yards.