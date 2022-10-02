Patriots Legend Praises Rookie Jack Jones After Pick-Six Off Aaron Rodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots rookie Jack Jones made a game-changing play at the end of the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers, catching the attention of a team legend.

Down 7-3 with just under a minute left to play, the Patriots’ defense took the field hoping to prevent Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense of turning the game into a laugher. On third-and-9 from the Green Bay 32-yard line, Rodgers fired a pass toward the sideline and was picked off by the rookie Jones, who returned it for a touchdown to give his team the lead.

After the play, Patriots legend James White took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the rookie.

“Jack Jones can be a special player! Big play right there,” White said.

While White retired early in training camp, he did get an up-close and personal look at Jones during the rookie’s first weeks as a member of the Patriots. The fourth-round pick made waves in camp and got his first career start on Sunday in place of the injured Jalen Mills.

The Patriots will rely on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to lead them the rest of the way, hoping that he can be the second rookie to make some plays in an effort steal a win on the road.