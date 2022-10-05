Jaylen Brown, Celtics Show Off Football Skills During Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a massive hypothetical, but at 6-foot-6 and 223 pounds, could the ultra athletic Jaylen Brown be a good cornerback, or even a linebacker, in the NFL?

The Celtics’ practice Tuesday offered a glimpse at Brown’s football skills, along with those of several of his teammates.

With a football appearing at the practice session, many Celtics players took turns running routes against each other with the newly signed Blake Griffin appearing to play quarterback at least at one point.

Brown seemed to get the better of fellow star Jayson Tatum in a one-on-one battle, as Brown’s tight coverage allowed him to intercept a pass, which you can see from the photos the Celtics tweeted out.

RT if you love this team pic.twitter.com/OeFwM187cA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 4, 2022

As any good cornerback would do, Brown gloated about his play later on.