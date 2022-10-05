Jaylen Brown, Celtics Show Off Football Skills During Practice

It’s a massive hypothetical, but at 6-foot-6 and 223 pounds, could the ultra athletic Jaylen Brown be a good cornerback, or even a linebacker, in the NFL?
The Celtics’ practice Tuesday offered a glimpse at Brown’s football skills, along with those of several of his teammates.
With a football appearing at the practice session, many Celtics players took turns running routes against each other with the newly signed Blake Griffin appearing to play quarterback at least at one point.
Brown seemed to get the better of fellow star Jayson Tatum in a one-on-one battle, as Brown’s tight coverage allowed him to intercept a pass, which you can see from the photos the Celtics tweeted out.
As any good cornerback would do, Brown gloated about his play later on.
“Pic 6 to the crib wit it,” Brown tweeted.
Brown and Tatum weren’t the only ones getting involved in the fun. Marcus Smart and rookie JD Davison took part as well while Brodric Thomas was pictured making a one-handed snag that would probably make New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne jealous.
It certainly was pretty cool to see the Celtics put down the basketballs for a minute and show off what they could do in another sport. But they’ll get back to their day jobs with the Celtics getting set to host the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on Wednesday night in the second game of their preseason slate. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.