Mariano Rivera Believes Yankees Shouldn’t Bring Back Aaron Boone

It doesn’t look like Yankees great Mariano Rivera is going to get his way when it comes to New York’s manager situation.

Current Yankees bench boss Aaron Boone has come under heavy scrutiny after his team exited the postseason in embarrassing fashion, getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Despite Boone’s inability to get the Yankees back to the World Series during his five seasons at the helm and his shortcomings this October, he has the support of owner Hal Steinbrenner, who plans to bring Boone back as the team’s manager.

Rivera certainly disagrees with that decision, voicing the need for a change at that spot while appearing at the recent Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives.

“If I’m the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn’t stay… when things don’t come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won’t put that on the players…,” Rivera said, according to SNY’s Alex Smith.

Rivera has a case for why Boone shouldn’t be back in pinstripes. Boone has failed time and time again in the playoffs, posting a 14-17 postseason record during his tenure as manager. That’s shouldn’t be fitting for the Yankees, who shouldn’t be putting much stock into regular-season success.

But all signs point to Boone staying in place, much to the chagrin of Rivera and Yankees fans alike.