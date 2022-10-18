NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason

Easterby spent six years in New England

Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations.

Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character coach and worked in team development. The South Carolina native left the Patriots after they won their third Super Bowl in five years, and as he familiarized himself with the scene in Houston, Easterby apparently told a wild tale about why he departed Foxboro.

Landry Locker, a Houston radio host, detailed Easterby’s story that paints Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a strange light.

“He also was talking about his time in New England. He said this with a straight face. I could not believe this,” Landry said, as transcribed by WEEI. “He said the reason he left New England — I put this on God. I put this on my mom. I put this on my firstborn’s health. I put this on everything I love. I put this on every person in this building I love — he said the reason he left New England, is because Robert Kraft wanted him to clone Bill Belichick. He said that Robert Kraft wanted him to follow Bill Belichick around, take notes on him, so they could clone Bill Belichick after he left. He said the following, ‘I couldn?t do that to Bill.’ Swear to God, he said this.”

Given everything that has come out about Easterby since he first joined the Texans, it feels safe to put zero credence on that Kraft-Belichick story. During his show Monday, Locker also pointed to Easterby’s pension for not telling the truth.

And now that the Texans have no reason to protect Easterby, it won’t be surprising if more bizarre anecdotes about him make their way to the masses.

