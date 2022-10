The Boston Bruins got another big win Tuesday night.

The Bruins were able to beat the Dallas Stars by a score of 3-1 as Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the win.

Nick Foligno was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in the victory.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.