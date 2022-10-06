Patriots Injury Report: More Good News On Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are banged up ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but Thursday offered some good news on the injury front.

Quarterback Mac Jones was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row. Jones still is dealing with the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 and reportedly hopes to play this weekend, but he likely won’t be able to do so.

Jonnu Smith also practiced Thursday after being a non-participant Wednesday. The veteran tight end reportedly is “week-to-week” after suffering a low ankle sprain last Sunday, but his return to practice indicates his injury might not be as severe as previously feared.

Brian Hoyer missed his second consecutive practice due to a concussion. If Hoyer can’t play Sunday, rookie Bailey Zappe likely will start at quarterback for the Patriots.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Lawrence Guy – Shoulder

QB Brian Hoyer – Concussion

DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Kyle Dugger – Knee

QB Mac Jones – Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee

CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips – Ribs

OT Isaiah Wynn – Hip

TE Jonnu Smith – Ankle

The Lions on Thursday had six players listed as non-participants, including running back D’Andre Swift and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Star tight end T.J. Hockenson was limited due to a hip injury.