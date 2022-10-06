Patriots Injury Report: More Good News On Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith

The New England Patriots are banged up ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but Thursday offered some good news on the injury front.
Quarterback Mac Jones was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row. Jones still is dealing with the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 and reportedly hopes to play this weekend, but he likely won’t be able to do so.
Jonnu Smith also practiced Thursday after being a non-participant Wednesday. The veteran tight end reportedly is “week-to-week” after suffering a low ankle sprain last Sunday, but his return to practice indicates his injury might not be as severe as previously feared.
Brian Hoyer missed his second consecutive practice due to a concussion. If Hoyer can’t play Sunday, rookie Bailey Zappe likely will start at quarterback for the Patriots.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Lawrence Guy – Shoulder
QB Brian Hoyer – Concussion
DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kyle Dugger – Knee
QB Mac Jones – Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee
CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips – Ribs
OT Isaiah Wynn – Hip
TE Jonnu Smith – Ankle
The Lions on Thursday had six players listed as non-participants, including running back D’Andre Swift and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Star tight end T.J. Hockenson was limited due to a hip injury.
Swift reportedly is unlikely to play in Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium.
New England and Detroit will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots and Lions both are 1-3 through four weeks.