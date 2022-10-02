Patriots-Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Patriots and the Packers are set for a Sunday afternoon showdown at Lambeau Field.

New England enters the Week 4 matchup in Green Bay as a 9.5-point underdog, largely due to the injury-related absence of quarterback Mac Jones. That said, pulling off a victory against Aaron Rodgers would’ve been difficult regardless, as he and the Packers have won 14 consecutive home games in the regular season.

Can Brian Hoyer and the 1-2 Patriots pull off the upset, or will Rodgers and the 2-1 Packers protect home field? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Packers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Oct. 2, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus