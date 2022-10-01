Brian Hoyer Won’t Be Only Patriots QB With Larger Week 4 Role

All told, Zappe completed 63.4% of his passes during the preseason, throwing for 462 yards (6.5 per attempt) and one touchdown with three picks and a passer rating of 69.1.

“Of course, there’s more comfort (now),” Zappe said. “It’s been, what, six, seven months now? There’s a lot of things that I’ve still got to get better at, still got to learn, and trying to get better every day is kind of my mindset about everything.”

Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge earlier this week said he’s “very pleased with how Bailey’s working.”

“He’s done a really good job, mentally and physically, of progressing from the spring when we got him,” Judge said. “He’s very, very engaged. He’s done a great job on the sideline with us now, whether it’s the home or the away games, just sitting there and being engaged in the play, and then communicating throughout the game with things he’s seeing. Or, if a problem were to arise, how he’d go about fixing it.

“So, that’s all he can really do at this point: practice and get better. He’s done everything we’re asking of him right now. So, in terms of when he gets in the game, you know, we’ll see. I’m not gonna speak for anybody else, but I like the way he’s worked and preparing, and the progress he’s making.”

Zappe said he’s “learned a lot” from the 36-year-old Hoyer, who’s in his 14th NFL season and third stint with New England.

“I ask him a lot of questions, whether it’s about defenses, offenses, old players, about what he would do in this situation,” Zappe said. “Just kind of picking his brain. He’s been around for 14, 15 years, so that’s a really good source for me to talk to. He’s been really open to me about asking those questions, and he’s given me a lot of great feedback.”

It’s unclear how willing the Patriots would be to turn to Zappe if Hoyer struggles on Sunday, but the veteran’s leash was short in his last starting opportunity. When Hoyer started in place of Cam Newton after the latter tested positive for COVID-19 early in the 2020 season, he was benched for Jarrett Stidham late in the third quarter after spoiling two Patriots scoring chances with red-zone mental errors.