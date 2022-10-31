Patriots’ Strength Of Schedule Predicts Tough Road Ahead

The New England Patriots got back into the win column with a solid showing against the New York Jets on Sunday. That may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, however.

As the NFL approaches Week 9, the strengths and weaknesses for each team have displayed themselves. While there is always room for improvement, we pretty much know what we need to know about each franchise. According to one metric, that isn’t good news for the Patriots.

Pro Football Focus’ Timo Riske put together a pair of graphics displaying each team’s weighted expected points added on both sides of the ball, and how those stack up against future opponents. The Patriots ranked highly (seventh) in defensive EPA and lowly (23rd) in offensive EPA. When stacking that up against future opponents, it’s clear New England has one of the league’s toughing remaining schedules.

This is future strength of schedule based on these team strengths. https://t.co/pwiV0NQIzh pic.twitter.com/B1r2lsMFP5 — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) October 31, 2022

The crux of that graphic is this, to rank favorably in terms of strength of schedule, the Patriots would have to be scheduled to play some of the NFL’s worst defenses. That is not the case.

Here is where New England’s upcoming opponents rank in scoring defense.

Indianapolis Colts: 8th

New York Jets: 12th

Minnesota Vikings: 14th

Buffalo Bills: 1st

Arizona Cardinals: 29th

Las Vegas Raiders: 25th

Cincinnati Bengals: 6th

Miami Dolphins: 22nd

Two of those games will come against the top rated Bills, while the Patriots won’t have the luxury of playing the Cardinals, Raiders or Dolphins until late-December and early-January.