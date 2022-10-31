What Tom Brady Believes Passing George Halas Means To Bill Belichick

If there is anyone in football that would know Bill Belichick well, it’s Tom Brady.

The quarterback and head coach duo won six Super Bowl titles together, and they both continue to make history in their future Hall of Fame careers. The Patriots coach passed Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas to move into second all-time in head coach wins with 325 after New England beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Don Shula is the all-time leader with 347 victories.

Belichick’s current quarterback, Mac Jones, praised Belichick for the achievement and his former QB did the same on his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray.

“Well, again, a remarkable achievement by him and what he’s gone through in his coaching career in as many years as he’s been coaching and preparing his teams, he’s so deserving of the award,” Brady said. “And he’s been an amazing coach that I got to play for for 20 years. He always has his team prepared. He works incredibly hard, and he’s incredibly deserving of all the accolades that go along with it. I’m really happy for him and none of his success really surprises me, getting a first-hand view of what he put into it, every week, for 20 years that I was there with him.”

Belichick received the game ball after the win against the Jets, but the head coach refused it and noted it was players who win games. While Belichick didn’t comment on what the achievement means to him, Gray asked Brady for his insight on his former coach’s mindset.

“I think it means a lot to him,” Brady said. “He is a historian of the game. I remember when I was there, we talked about Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers. There were a lot of history lessons he would give the team to give you perspective on the history of football, history of coaching, history of playing, history of rivalries and games and the founding of NFL teams because we all love football. And he’s gonna go down as the greatest coach of all time. He’s done an incredible job, certainly with the Patriots, and he learned a lot over the years with the Giants, the Jets, the (Cleveland) Browns, his history goes way back.

“You should feel good about those things. It’s a lifetime achievement award, as well, and he’s put a lot into it. And he’s taught a lot of people the game of football in a very detailed way. He believes in the fundamentals. He believe in techniques. He believes in preparation, hard work, discipline, toughness, all the things that are sustainable over time, and they’re all great lessons to learn in life, too. He’s an amazing coach, and again, I was very lucky to play for him all those years.”