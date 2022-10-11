Phillies Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 1 Online, On TV

The divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs kicks off Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park.

The Braves are set to host the Phillies for Game 1 of their best-of-five series. Philadelphia advanced from the wild-card round by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals on the road, while Atlanta earned a first-round bye via winning the National League East with a 101-61 regular-season series.

The reigning World Series champions are slated to give the baseball to left-hander Max Fried for their postseason opener. Philadelphia is set to counter with fellow southpaw Ranger Suárez.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s Phillies-Braves game:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 1:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

FOX