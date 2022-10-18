Phillies Vs. Padres Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 1 Online, On TV

After the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians wrap up their American League Division Series, the pursuit of the Senior Circuit pennant will kick off at Petco Park.

The Phillies and the Padres will meet for Game 1 of their best-of-seven series Tuesday night. Philadelphia reached the National League Championship Series by knocking off the St. Louis Cardinals and reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves, while San Diego took down the New York Mets and the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers.

The visitors will give the ball to ace right-hander Zack Wheeler for the series opener. Bob Melvin’s team will counter with fellow righty Yu Darvish.

Here’s how to watch Phillies-Padres Game 1 online and on television:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports