Phillies Vs. Padres Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 2 Online, On TV

The Phillies and the Padres will meet for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park.

Philadelphia drew first blood in the best-of-seven series Tuesday evening. The Phillies used another great outing from starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and a pair of solo home runs — including a record-breaking blast from Kyle Schwarber — to secure a 2-0 Game 1 win.

The visitors will send Aaron Nola to the mound for Game 2 in hopes of taking a 2-0 series lead back to the City of Brotherly Love. The Padres will counter with 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Phillies-Padres Game 2:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX