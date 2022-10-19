Todd Bowles Suggests Buccaneers Have Toughness Problems

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of battling a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign, sitting at .500 (3-3) through their first six games of the season.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, making his first run as head coach in Tampa Bay offered some blunt self-reflection from what he’s seen from a struggling offense that last season, finished second in the league in scoring during the regular season.

“We were bad on third-and-short, even third-and-inches, third-and-one,” Bowles said, according to ProFootballTalk. “We’ve got to find a way to get one yard. We got some tough guys up there. We’ve got to understand what we are and who we are going forward, as opposed to trying to make a whole bunch of different plays, and we’ve got to be better at that. … We’ve got to be tougher up front. We’ve got tougher up front and on both sides of the ball. Plain and simple.”

The Buccaneers offense, after six games into the season, is currently averaging 332 yards per game (21st in NFL), and sits dead last in the league in rushing yards, averaging 67.5 total per contest. The rushing game, entirely, has recorded 405 rushing yards this season.

Most recently, the Buccaneers fell in their Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-18. The Steelers, who were on a four-game losing streak before their game against the Buccaneers, feature one of the league’s most underwhelming defenses — ranking fourth among teams in the most yards allowed per game, at 398 on average and 2,388 total.

Bowles and the Buccaneers will next face off against the Baltimore Ravens during a “Thursday Night Football” meet at Tampa Bay. Kick off from Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.