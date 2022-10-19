Bulls Star Guard Zach LaVine OUT Wednesday and Possibly Friday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine will not play in Wednesday’s season opener against the Miami Heat due to left knee injury management.

Sources: Zach LaVine may also miss Friday's game vs. Wizards, with likelihood the two-time All-Star makes his season debut in Saturday's home opener vs. Cleveland. https://t.co/YdRRrgua5y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2022

LaVine could also be sidelined for Friday’s matchup versus the Washington Wizards.

The news is surprising given the 27-year-old’s comments last week, “The main thing is I’m healthy, and I feel really good, and I’m getting to know the new offense and new team. Not having any aches and pains and being able to play without any limitations in my own mind is huge…I was dealing with that a lot last year. I’m just happy I feel better.”

LaVine, who underwent surgery on his knee in May, inked a five-year, $215 million extension with the Bulls this past offseason.

With the former UCLA standout sidelined, Alex Caruso will likely draw the start, while DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic should see an increase in usage.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bulls at +245 on the moneyline and +7.5 on the spread.