Pistons Executive Under Investigation For Workplace Misconduct

The Detroit Pistons placed one front-office executive on administrative leave amid an investigation of inappropriate workplace conduct involving a former female employee.

Rob Murphy formerly served as the Pistons general manager for their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, and as a senior director of player personnel. However, in March 2021, the organization promoted Murphy to assistant general manager in Detroit.

“Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy is on leave after the organization commenced an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a female employee, sources told ESPN Thursday night,” NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy is on leave after the organization commenced an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, sources told ESPN on Thursday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 20, 2022

Murphy previously served as a coach at the collegiate level, serving as an assistant at Kent State (2002-04) and Syracuse (2004-11) before spending 10 years as head coach at Eastern Michigan.

The Pistons kicked off their 2022-23 campaign in victorious fashion, defeating the Orlando Magic 113-109.

The investigation is expected to reach its conclusion soon, according to Yahoo Sports.