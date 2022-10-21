Bears Defender Calls Out Bill Belichick, Patriots For Deflategate

If you have an opportunity to give Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots some bulletin board material, you absolutely have to take it. At least that’s what Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones must have thought when he was presented with an admittedly targeted question on Thursday.

Sitting at his locker following practice, Jones was asked by Mark Carman of CHGO Sports what the first thing to come to mind was when he heard the name Bill Belichick.

“Deflated balls,” Jones answered, via Carman’s Twitter video.

Weird, considering the thing he was referencing, “Deflategate,” happened almost eight years ago and primarily involved Tom Brady, who no longer plays for New England. Nevertheless, Jones decided to evoke the biggest cheating scandal in NFL history, going even further than to just poke the bear.

“I heard it’s still going on, So I’m going to check (the football’s) before we go,” Jones said. “I’m so serious. I heard it’s still going on so we’re going to see. I’m for sure checking. I play this game with honesty man, you know what I’m saying?”

Jones should probably know if it’s still going on, as he’s played the Patriots three times before, all following the Deflategate saga. His teams have lost all three matchups, by a combined 61 points.

Surely taking a jab at Belichick and the Patriots will end positively for Jones and the Bears on Monday night.