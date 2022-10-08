Rays Vs. Guardians Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 2 Online

NESN Logo Sign In

Can the Guardians move on to the American League Division Series?

That will be the task at hand when Cleveland and the Tampa Bay Rays play Game 2 of their AL wild-card series at Progressive Field.

The Guards took Game 1 by a score of 2-1 thanks in part to a masterful performance from Shane Bieber and a late-inning two-run home run from José Ramirez.

Triston McKenzie, who was 11-11 on the season with a 2.96 ERA for Cleveland, will try to send his team to the ALDS where the New York Yankees await. The Rays will turn to Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA) in hopes of extending the series to a win-or-go-home Game 3.

Here’s how to watch Game 2 of the AL wild card series:

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, at 12:07 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | ESPN