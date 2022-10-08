Cardinals' Ryan Helsley Left Game 1 Early vs. Phillies by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals will undergo an MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

#STLCards closer Ryan Helsley left Busch Stadium right after the game to get an MRI on the jammed middle finger of his pitching hand. Oli Marmol said the closer reported a lack of feeling in his fingers after hitting #Phillies 3B Alec Bohm to force in a run with the bases loaded. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) October 7, 2022

Helsley is the closer for the Cardinals, but he was shelled for four runs, one hit, two walks, and hit a batter in one inning as the Cardinals gave up six runs in the ninth to lose Game 1 of their playoff series 6-3. What may concern St. Louis is that Helsley could only throw 15 of his 33 pitches for strikes.

Helsley jammed a finger on his throwing hand during the game Tuesday, but it was thought to be a minor injury and one that he had recovered from. Perhaps not, as Helsley reported during the game, that he lost feeling in his fingers. The Cardinals haven’t stated if Helsley will have to be removed from the postseason roster.