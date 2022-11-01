Top Five Greatest Pro Wrestlers Of WWE’s ‘Attitude Era’

The “Attitude Era” will go down as the one of the most popular and most profitable times in the history of WWE.

The “Golden Era” highlighted by Hulk Hogan rivals that distinction, but the “Attitude Era” came at a time when the company competed against rival promotion WCW. WWE’s success during this time period helped it win the “Monday Night War,” and it was thanks in large part to the star power the company possessed at the time.

But before getting into those specific stars, it’s important to make distinction of what time period the “Attitude Era” took place in. It’s generally agreed upon the “Attitude Era” took place between the 1997-2002. The era began with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin getting his push off his iconic “Austin 3:16” promo at “King of the Ring” in 1996 and leading to “WrestleMania 13” in 1997, and the year was also highlighted by the Shawn Michaels’ and Bret Hart’s “Survivor Series” match that ended with the “Montreal Screwjob,” which gave rise to Vince McMahon’s “Mr. McMahon” character.

The end of the era could arguably be “WrestleMania 17” with Austin’s heel turn, but in general, the era ended when the “Ruthless Aggression” era was ushered in in 2002.

Now that the background has been established, let’s get into the best wrestlers of the era. But first, an honorable mention.

The Undertaker

An iconic character who has been part of countless iconic matches, but The Undertaker’s in-ring work left a lot to be desired in this time period. The matches contained memorable moments, but they were not always a joy to sit through. Also, the Ministry of Darkness, later The Corporate Ministry, represented the worst parts of the “Attitude Era.” Yes, everyone remembers McMahon’s “it was me Austin” line when he revealed himself to be the mysterious “Higher Power,” but what many forget was how anti-climatic the reveal was. Also, his “American Badass” character, followed up by his heel persona of “Big Evil” are forgettable parts of Undertaker’s career. So, that’s why he just misses the cut for the top five.

5. Kurt Angle

The Olympic gold medalist’s 1999 rookie year remains the, pun-intended, gold standard of rookie years for non-wrestlers transitioning into the world of pro wrestling. Angle was simply a natural from the jump and put on incredible matches with Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit. Angle also grew on the mic and showed versatility as a babyface or a heel. His theme song could elicit cheers or prompt a crowd to chant “you suck” at the “American Hero.” There simply weren’t many wrestlers in WWE’s main event scene at the time like Angle, and whenever he stepped into the ring, he proved he belonged with the best.