What Celtics Predictions Were Made During NBA GM Survey

The Boston Celtics delivered an impressive preseason showing against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, making easy work of the fellow Eastern Conference squad amid their 41-point blowout victory. With three preseason contests left before officially starting their 2022-2023 regular season campaign, a few NBA general managers partook in an annual “NBA App GM Survey,” answering 50 questions regarding the league before opening night.

The Celtics, who fell just two wins shy of entering this season as defending NBA champs last season, are among those in the league with the highest expectations, according to the results.

Q: Which team will win the 2023 NBA Finals?

Despite the Celtics enduring some major preseason blows before taking the floor on opening night — such as the Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams injuries and of course, the Ime Udoka scandal — Boston remains among the top teams, according to those in the front office’s league-wide. The Celtics received 11% of the votes and finished fourth behind the Milwaukee Bucks (first, 43%), Golden State Warriors (second, 25%), and Los Angeles Clippers (third, 21%). Last season, the Brooklyn Nets — who the Celtics swept in the first round of last season’s playoffs — were the overwhelming favorite with 72% of the vote.

Eastern Conference rankings

Last season came accompanied by a massively slow start for the Celtics, quickly finding themselves in discussions surrounding their underwhelming play, which placed them in the sixth seed before the All-Star break in February. Finishing their run at 51-31 and second in the East, leaves the Celtics with big shoes to fill yet again. The Celtics were voted to repeat their standings finish, receiving 45% of the votes for that spot and 21% to finish as the first seed. The Bucks, who finished below the Celtics last year as the third seed, received the most first seed votes (72%).

