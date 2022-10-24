What Mac Jones Reportedly ‘Proved’ To Patriots Coaches To Return

FOXBORO, Mass. — It appears the New England Patriots coaching staff had a checklist for second-year quarterback Mac Jones to return to play.

And according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Jones checked off one of the most important boxes this week as the Patriots host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

“One of the things that I’ve talked quite a bit here over the last week or so is the Patriots desire to see Mac prove that he could handle himself inside and outside the pocket. Protect himself,” Giardi said just hours prior to kickoff. “And if he could do that, the coaching staff would be fine putting him on the field. But until then, there was no controversy. He had to show them he could do that, and that is what I’ve been told that he was able to do that this week.”

That latest report on Jones seems to indicate he will trot out with the offense when it takes the field for their first drive against the Bears. But not everyone believes Jones, who suffered a high ankle sprain late in the fourth quarter in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, will start and that the Patriots will continue to ride the hot-hand of rookie Bailey Zappe.

Jones was officially listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report as speculation continues to rage on whether Jones will return under center after missing three games.

All the guessing about who will start at quarterback will come to an end around 8:15 p.m. ET when the Patriots and Bears kickoff from Gillette Stadium.