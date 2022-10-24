Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Will Start Monday Night Vs. Bears

After a day’s worth of vague, eyebrow-raising reports about the New England Patriots’ quarterback plan, we now have confirmation.

Mac Jones will start for the Patriots against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer definitively reported three hours before kickoff.

Rookie Bailey Zappe will back up Jones, who missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

In case there was any confusion, the Patriots will start QB Mac Jones tonight, per source. It?ll be his first action since suffering a high ankle sprain four weeks ago.



Bailey Zappe will back Jones up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 24, 2022

Jones’ return seemed to be a foregone conclusion late in the week, but multiple reports Monday muddied the waters.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Jones would play, but that the Patriots are known for doing “unconventional” things, leaving open the possibility that both he and Zappe could see action against Chicago. Adam Schefter said on ESPN that New England’s QB plan remained a “mystery” and that Jones “is expected to play some.” Patriots radio color man Scott Zolak predicted Zappe would start Monday night, though he stressed that was his view of the situation, not a report.

Breer’s report does not rule out the Patriots giving both Jones and Zappe playing time, which certainly would be an “unconventional” approach. The latter has played well over the last three weeks, leading the Patriots to wins in each of his first two NFL starts while running an updated offense that heavily relied on play-action.